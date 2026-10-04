How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it to

On October 4, World Animal Day is observed around the world. The National Police of Ukraine explained what signs to look for to identify possible animal cruelty, reports UNN.

The police emphasized that cruelty is not only physical violence.

Pay attention if an animal:

- is left without food or drinking water;

- has wounds or signs of illness but is not provided with the necessary care;

- has no shelter from the heat or frost;

- is subjected to abuse, including for entertainment or the creation of content.

The police also emphasized that the cases listed are only some signs of possible cruelty. Situations that may pose a threat to an animal’s health or life should not be ignored. Cruelty to animals carries administrative or criminal liability. Depending on the circumstances and consequences for the animal, the punishment may range from a fine to eight years in prison.

If you witness possible cruelty to an animal, notify the police by calling 102 or 112. Police officers respond to such reports and establish the circumstances and the persons involved. There is no place for cruelty to animals in a humane society, and everyone’s concern and timely contacting of the police can save their lives – the post says.

We would remind you

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, the prosecutor’s office is investigating a case of mass cruelty to cats after 51 dead animals were discovered and another 39 were rescued from unsanitary conditions.