In Russia’s Amur Oblast, 8 Russian military personnel were killed when a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed. At least three of them may have been involved in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, Russian sources report, UNN writes.

Details

The aircraft crashed on October 1 near the village of Krasnoyarovo. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95MS was carrying out a training flight and crashed in an uninhabited area. Initially, the Russian side reported that 6 crew members had been killed.

However, Mikhail Piven, head of the Mazanovsky District of Amur Oblast, published a photograph of the deceased crew listing 8 military personnel.

Some of those killed may have been involved in strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian military blogger Anatolii Shtefan, "Shtirlitz," claims that at least three of those killed were directly involved in missile attacks on Ukrainian cities — they handled the methodological support of the strikes and issued and carried out orders to launch cruise missiles. At the same time, he did not name them, so it is currently impossible to independently verify this information.

It is known that Lieutenant Colonel Fyodor Pavlyukov was among those killed — he was deputy commander for flight training of the 182nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment. In 2021–2024, he commanded a Tu-95MS squadron.

Aircraft from this aviation regiment were involved in missile strikes on Ukraine. As early as 2022, Ukrainian intelligence included Pavlyukov on a list of Russian pilots who, according to its data, were being trained to carry out strikes on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

The SBU struck two enemy fighter jets at an airfield in Adygea