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Russia's Defense Ministry said it would intensify strikes on Ukraine's "military facilities"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it would intensify strikes on Ukraine's military facilities. The purported reason was Zelenskyy's statement about responding with strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it would intensify strikes on Ukraine's "military facilities"
Illustrative photo

Russia will intensify strikes on military and military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about increasing attacks on Russian oil refineries. This is stated in a statement by Russia's Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Following Zelenskyy's statement today, strikes by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on military and military-industrial facilities, as well as related infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, will be intensified 

- the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As a result of Russia's attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, two people were injured: what is known about their condition04.10.26, 13:24 • 6590 views

In addition

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters in an interview that, according to information he had received, Russia's leadership had lifted restrictions on its military regarding strikes on civilian facilities in Ukrainian cities, and that in response Ukraine would intensify strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT02.10.26, 11:33 • 27522 views

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian intelligence obtained documents indicating that Vladimir Putin had approved a "new doctrine" of strikes against an expanded list of civilian targets in Ukraine ahead of winter.

"We saw the documents and we know that they allowed them (the military) to attack infrastructure, logistics, roads, schools, hospitals, in order to force people to leave the capital and various cities. That is the purpose of this operation," Reuters quotes Zelenskyy as saying.

Antonina Tumanova

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