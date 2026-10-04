$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:24 AM • 1252 views
As a result of Russia's attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, two people were injured: what is known about their condition
10:05 AM • 3122 views
Poland and Romania refused to increase the transit of grain from Ukraine — media
09:24 AM • 10269 views
AI deciphered Napoleon’s secret message that is over 200 years oldPhoto
08:17 AM • 15182 views
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideo
07:40 AM • 13686 views
The enemy attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge; there is damage — the mayorVideo
07:29 AM • 12704 views
"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"
07:14 AM • 15421 views
Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained
06:26 AM • 15468 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: the number of downed targets is increasing, hits were recorded at 5 locations
Exclusive
05:28 AM • 22079 views
Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
05:14 AM • 21442 views
The General Staff stated that the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
40%
754mm
Popular news
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attackOctober 4, 01:06 AM • 39569 views
In Seoul, dozens of opposition lawmakers took part in a large-scale rally against President Lee Jae-myung’s policiesOctober 4, 01:17 AM • 11901 views
medvedev once again explained how Ukraine can achieve "peace": surrender its territories and agree to Moscow's demandsOctober 4, 02:05 AM • 7316 views
In the United States, there is renewed talk of redeploying U.S. troops from Europe: Europeans are to ensure the continent’s defense – Hegseth04:45 AM • 8326 views
A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue06:42 AM • 12725 views
Publications
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideo08:17 AM • 15192 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 116040 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 118143 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 102433 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 124487 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AI deciphered Napoleon’s secret message that is over 200 years oldPhoto09:24 AM • 10272 views
Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained07:14 AM • 15423 views
A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue06:42 AM • 12760 views
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attackOctober 4, 01:06 AM • 39602 views
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly lookOctober 4, 12:06 AM • 44772 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Guardian
Shahed-136

As a result of Russia's attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, two people were injured: what is known about their condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

As a result of Russia's attack on the Northern Bridge, two people were injured, and one was hospitalized. In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, debris damaged a car and fell near a school.

As a result of Russia's attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, two people were injured: what is known about their condition
Photo: Wikipedia

As a result of the Russian attack on the North Bridge in the capital, two people were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike on the North Bridge in the capital. Medics hospitalized one of the injured. The other was given medical assistance at the scene 

- Klitschko reported.

We would add

In addition, according to the mayor of Kyiv, UAV debris fell onto a parked car in the Darnytskyi district. 

Also, in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the open area of one of the schools.

We would remind you

As Klitschko reported, the Russian army struck the North Bridge and damaged the road surface. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
School
Explosions
Road traffic accident
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv