As a result of Russia's attack on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, two people were injured: what is known about their condition

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As a result of the Russian attack on the North Bridge in the capital, two people were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike on the North Bridge in the capital. Medics hospitalized one of the injured. The other was given medical assistance at the scene - Klitschko reported.

We would add

In addition, according to the mayor of Kyiv, UAV debris fell onto a parked car in the Darnytskyi district.

Also, in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the open area of one of the schools.

We would remind you

As Klitschko reported, the Russian army struck the North Bridge and damaged the road surface.