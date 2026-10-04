Ukraine and Germany signed 15 agreements worth more than €8.5 billion — Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Germany signed 15 agreements and documents, the total value of which exceeds eight billion euros. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports.

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Today, Friedrich Merz and I had a very productive meeting. There is a new support package for Ukraine — a comprehensive package worth more than 1.3 billion euros. This includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter — an important energy package — the President of Ukraine said.

The parties also separately discussed Ukraine’s need for air defense systems.

As of today, we have 15 agreements and documents, most of them concerning security cooperation, production, relevant procurements, our orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine. The total value of our agreements today is more than eight and a half billion euros. A special agreement was signed that creates more opportunities for our joint efforts to counter drones. Thank you to Germany, thank you, Friedrich, and thank you to all of Europe for standing with Ukraine and helping us protect lives — Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Zelenskyy. He promised continued support for Ukraine ahead of winter.