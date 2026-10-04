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Ukraine will receive 2,000 Bars interceptor drones from Germany — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2350 views

Ukraine and Germany will jointly produce 2,000 Bars drones with a target interception rate of around 30%. They are also developing the Turrets program.

Ukraine will receive 2,000 Bars interceptor drones from Germany — Zelenskyy

Ukraine, together with Germany, will produce 2,000 "Bars" interceptor drones. They currently have the highest performance among such drones—around 30% of targets shot down, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the media together with Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding interceptor drones. The "Bars" have shown positive results: they have the highest percentage. The others are also catching up. These are long-range drones that are almost missiles. And now they are showing around a 30% shoot-down rate. But everything is increasing. We are grateful to Germany. We will receive 2,000 "Bars" that we are producing together

 - the president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke separately about the "Turrets" program.

The "Turrets" program. We have only just begun developing it properly. There will be dozens of these turrets at various facilities. We will protect them as best we can. There is also a program for small missiles. There are several types. In the second half of this month, we expect to see results. If there are results, we will immediately be able to move to producing a normal quantity of the relevant product

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder

Ukraine and Germany signed 15 security and economic documents worth more than €8.5 billion. The support package exceeds €1.3 billion.

Alla Kiosak

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