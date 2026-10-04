Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rocker

The son of the late Ozzy Osbourne, Jack, and his 14-year-old daughter, Pearl, paid an unusual tribute to the Black Sabbath legend. They dressed up as eerie characters and, posing as actors, frightened visitors to the “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness” themed maze at Universal Halloween Horror Nights, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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Jack said that he had promised his daughter they would take part in the attraction back when it became known that the maze was being created in honor of his father.

For the transformation, Jack and Pearl were given spooky makeup and dressed in costumes of bloody creatures resembling human-bat hybrids. Visitors did not know who was actually hiding beneath the masks.

Visitors mistook them for decorations

The father and daughter froze among the decorations, and when guests approached, they suddenly jumped out in front of them.

We simply stood completely still. They thought we were statues! Jack said after the prank.

Jack’s mother and the musician’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, had previously said that Ozzy would have liked the idea of such an attraction. According to her, the rocker loved horror films and Halloween and would joke that in their house, “every day is Halloween.”

Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attack