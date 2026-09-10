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Russia's strike on Myla — an SBU employee was notified of suspicion over improper storage of ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5648 views

An SBU employee was notified of suspicion over improper storage of ammunition in Myla. More than 30 people were killed there after the Russian attack.

Russia's strike on Myla — an SBU employee was notified of suspicion over improper storage of ammunition

Law enforcement agencies notified an SBU employee that he was suspected of improperly storing ammunition in Myla, where more than 30 people were killed following a Russian attack. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The employee of the Security Service of Ukraine is charged with an offense under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional failure by a military service member to perform actions that, according to their official duties, they were required to perform under martial law, which caused grave consequences).

The case concerns violations during the organization of the storage of weapons and ammunition in the village of Myla, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

According to the investigation, the suspect, as the head of the unit responsible for storing weapons and ammunition, allowed them to be placed in the premises of a former vegetable storage facility. It was established that, from the beginning of its operation, the warehouse did not have the required certification and did not meet safety requirements for storing explosive objects. In addition, it was located less than 100 meters from residential buildings. According to the investigation materials, requirements concerning the permissible quantity of ammunition and its dispersal were not observed, which was intended to reduce the risk of simultaneous detonation and damage to surrounding facilities

- the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

The article provides for imprisonment for 7 to 10 years. It is reported that a preventive measure has already been imposed on the suspect.

Context

The Russian strike on the village of Myla in Bucha district occurred on August 28. According to the SBU, a Russian Geran-4-type unmanned aerial vehicle struck a warehouse facility, after which a large-scale secondary detonation of ammunition began. The explosions and fires damaged around 130 residential buildings and a number of other civilian facilities.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian drone strike in the village of Myla, Kyiv region, followed by a detonation, showing the aftermath and stating that more than 370 people had already been evacuated and that the evacuation was continuing.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings over the Russian strike on warehouses in the village of Myla, Bucha district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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