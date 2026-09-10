What is celebrated on September 10 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 10, the world observes World Suicide Prevention Day under the auspices of the WHO, Teachers' Day in China, and Gibraltar National Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the holy martyrs Menodora, Metrodora, and Nymphodora are commemorated, while according to the old style, the discovery of the relics of Saint Job of Pochaiv is observed, writes UNN.

World Suicide Prevention Day

An official global initiative founded in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). The day's aim is to draw public and government attention to suicide as one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide, overcome the stigmatization of mental disorders, and develop accessible systems of psychological support and crisis intervention.

International Makeup Day

An unofficial international observance dedicated to the art of makeup, self-expression through cosmetics, and the history of beauty. The event brings together professional makeup artists, makeup artists for film and theater, beauty bloggers, and makeup enthusiasts, highlighting the role of the beauty industry in contemporary culture and cinematography.

Teachers' Day in China

An official public holiday established in 1985 to raise the social status of teachers and recognize their contribution to the development of society. The date was chosen at the beginning of the academic year, when pupils and students traditionally give teachers flowers and cards and express gratitude for their work.

Gibraltar National Day

The principal national holiday of the British Overseas Territory, established to commemorate the first referendum held on September 10, 1967, in which the residents of Gibraltar voted by a majority to preserve ties with the United Kingdom and rejected the proposal to join Spain. The holiday is marked by mass family festivals, ceremonial rallies, and dressing in the red and white colors of the national flag.

Children's Day in Honduras (Dia del Niño)

An official holiday established in 1953 to protect children's rights, support their harmonious development, and ensure access to quality education and healthcare. On this day, schools, communities, and families organize children's entertainment programs and carnivals and give presents.

St. George's Caye Day in Belize

An official national holiday commemorating the decisive battle of September 10, 1798, during which British settlers and the island's enslaved inhabitants successfully repelled an attack by the Spanish fleet, retaining control over the territory of present-day Belize.

The Commemoration Day of the Holy Martyrs Menodora, Metrodora, and Nymphodora

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy martyrs Menodora, Metrodora, and Nymphodora—three Christian sisters from Bithynia who, during the reign of Emperor Galerius (the early fourth century), refused to renounce their faith and accepted martyrdom after brutal torture. Saint Paul the Obedient of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, who lived as an ascetic in the Far Caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in the 13th century, and Saint Joasaph are also commemorated on this day.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the discovery of the relics of Saint Job of Pochaiv (1659)—a prominent Ukrainian Orthodox saint and abbot of the Pochaiv Lavra who, during the religious conflicts of the 17th century, strengthened the Orthodox faith, developed the monastery, and supported printing. The holy martyr Shushanik (Susanna), Princess of Rani, whose martyrdom is described in ancient Georgian literature, is also commemorated.