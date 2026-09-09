Sochi under drone attack: fires reported and strike on the port

Russian Sochi is being attacked by drones; videos of fires that broke out in the city are spreading online, and reports indicate that the port was hit, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin warned local residents on his Telegram channel that there was a threat and urged them to take shelter in a safe place.

Information is also spreading about a strike on the port in Sochi and powerful explosions.

The attack is ongoing — the city is also being hit by drones. Sochi residents were also advised to leave the waterfront.

The evacuation of concertgoers from events taking place near the port has begun.

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