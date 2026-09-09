How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expense

If the water in the sink or bathtub has started draining more slowly and an unpleasant smell has appeared from the drain, the pipe has most likely started to clog. It is not always necessary to immediately buy special chemicals or call a plumber to solve the problem—some blockages can be cleared on your own. UNN explains in more detail how to do this.

Where to start if the water is barely draining

Sewer blockages most often occur because various contaminants accumulate inside the pipes. These may include grease, food scraps, hair, soap, and other debris that gets into the drain.

However, in some cases, the problem is specifically grease, which settles on the pipe walls and gradually forms a sticky layer. Food particles and other contaminants then easily attach to it, making the passage for water increasingly narrower.

Before cleaning, it is important to understand how serious the blockage is, because a small plug can be removed using household methods, but if a large object has entered the pipe or the problem has occurred deep within the system, other methods will be needed.

A folk method for cleaning the sewer

One of the simplest options is to use soda crystals. First, boil water and pour it directly into the drain. The hot water should help soften the contaminants and prepare the pipe for further cleaning.

After that, pour approximately 90 grams of soda crystals—about half a cup—into the drain opening, and immediately pour boiling water into the pipe again. Leave the solution for at least 30 minutes. However, if the blockage is severe, it is better to leave it to work overnight.

After the procedure is complete, the drain should once again be thoroughly flushed with hot water. This method is primarily suitable for blockages associated with grease deposits.

When a plumbing snake is needed and how to use it

If the water does not begin to drain normally after using the household method, you can move on to the “heavy artillery”—mechanical cleaning.

One of the most common tools for this is a special plumbing snake. It is a flexible metal wire inserted into the pipe up to the blockage, and its end may have various attachments designed to grip and remove debris.

The snake should be carefully pushed into the pipe while gradually turning the handle. Once it reaches the blockage, the movements can be made more vigorous, after which the debris is pulled back out.

After completing the work, the pipe should be flushed with hot water, but it is important to proceed without sudden movements. For example, for plastic pipes, it is better to use a model with a rubber coating to reduce the risk of damaging the system.

By the way, some snake models can be connected to a screwdriver, which makes it possible to rotate the tool more quickly. However, even in this case, it is important to control the process and not use excessive force.

A pneumatic pump as another option for cleaning the sewer

Pneumatic pumps are also used for mechanical cleaning. Their operation is based on creating pressure that pushes the water and contaminants farther through the pipe.

Before use, the drain opening must be covered with the appropriate attachment, but if the sink or bathtub is empty, it should be filled with water so that the water covers the opening. After creating pressure, release the air into the pipe. Repeat the procedure several times if necessary, and after clearing the blockage, the system should also be flushed with hot water.

What to do if ordinary methods do not help

Not every blockage can be removed with soda, a snake, or a pump. For example, if a large solid object has entered the system, household methods may unfortunately prove ineffective. Another situation is a blockage in the riser of an apartment building.

In this case, the problem may affect the entire system, so it will be impossible to manage without special equipment and professional assistance. You should also not keep trying different remedies indefinitely if several methods have already failed. First, it is necessary to determine the cause and location of the blockage, and only then choose a cleaning method.

How to prevent pipes from becoming severely clogged

Of course, it is better to prevent problems than to look for a way to eliminate them later. To do this, you can install special screens over drain openings to catch all the debris.

It is also useful to regularly flush the pipes with hot water and monitor the condition of the trap under the sink, as debris often accumulates there. Under no circumstances should you pour grease or large food scraps down the sink, as they settle on the pipe walls. Thus, periodic maintenance of the plumbing system will help maintain normal water drainage for longer and avoid waiting until a problem appears or even becomes serious.