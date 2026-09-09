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Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27440 views

Germany's Foreign Minister said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home. Berlin may help Kyiv identify them.

Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home

Ukrainian men of conscription age who are in Germany should return to Ukraine, and Berlin can help Kyiv determine which of them are in the country. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Wadephul, the German authorities have information about people who officially reside in the country, are registered there, or receive social benefits.

Ultimately, we know who lives here, who, for example, receives social benefits or who is registered here and has resident status

– he said.

At the same time, the head of the German Foreign Ministry stressed that Berlin would continue to support Ukraine. According to him, during his visit last month, he assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of continued assistance in confronting russia.

Berlin wants more orders for German companies

Wadephul also said that German taxpayers need to be given an explanation of the costs of supporting Ukraine, so Germany's defense industry should participate in the procurement process.

At present, we are not entirely satisfied with the level of orders we receive in Germany

– the minister noted.

His statements came amid a new deterioration in Berlin's relations with moscow after Germany accused russia of attempting a drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport in August. Russia denies these allegations.

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