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Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13368 views

The losses of Russian troops killed and wounded have exceeded 1.5 million, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. These are Russia’s largest losses since World War II.

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.5 million killed and wounded. These are the Russian army's largest losses in a single war since World War II, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, this figure exceeds the combined losses of the Soviet and Russian armies in all wars and armed conflicts of the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century taken together.

In particular, Russia's current losses are approximately 100 times greater than the losses suffered by the USSR during 10 years of war in Afghanistan.

In addition, the figure of 1.5 million is approximately 125 times greater than Russia's officially acknowledged losses during the First and Second Chechen Wars.

The General Staff emphasized that the figure of 1.5 million includes both Russian military personnel killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"09.09.26, 05:16 • 12992 views

Stepan Haftko

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