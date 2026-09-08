In Kyiv, the number of victims of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to five, while the number of injured has risen to 35

In the capital, the death toll from russia's massive overnight attack has risen to 5, while the number of injured has reached 35, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the rescuers, all fires caused by Russian shelling have been extinguished.

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital on September 8, 5 people were killed and another 35 were injured - the statement said.

The State Emergency Service added that, due to the constant threat, rescuers were forced to take shelter, which complicated firefighting.

Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damaged