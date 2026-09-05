Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years later

Twenty years after the death of famous Australian naturalist and television presenter Steve Irwin, his wife Terri spoke about the last six weeks the family spent together. E! News reports this, citing her Instagram post, writes UNN.

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Even after 20 years, grief still walks with me like my shadow. With time, I have gained more understanding Terri wrote.

Shortly before the tragedy, she, Steve, and their children Bindi and Robert were on a crocodile research expedition. Terri recalls that the family seemed to slow down the pace of life at that time, while Steve spent a great deal of time with the children, building swings and climbing trees with them.

The final farewell, which they did not know was one

Our farewell was meant to be long and sweet. We all slowed down. Time slowed down Terri recalled.

She urged people to cherish time with their loved ones, as they may not even realize when they are saying goodbye to them for the last time.

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Terri noted that it was only years later that she realized the significance of those final weeks.

I believe that each of us has the opportunity to say goodbye. We may simply not realize that we are doing so. Cherish every moment with those you love. Until we meet again she wrote.

Irwin's children also paid tribute to their father. Bindi, who was 8 years old when he died, said that she now considers Steve's main legacy to be not only the protection of wildlife, but also love for the planet and people. Robert, who was 2 at the time, posted a childhood photo with his father along with the words: "Your legacy is eternal."

Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, while filming a documentary. He gained worldwide popularity through programs about wildlife and conservation work.

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