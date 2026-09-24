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Actress and writer Marina Vlady has died; she was 88 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

French-Russian actress Marina Vlady died at home surrounded by loved ones and animals. She was a laureate of the Cannes Film Festival.

Actress and writer Marina Vlady has died; she was 88 years old

On Thursday, September 24, French-Russian actress, singer and writer Marina Vlady died. She was 88. Marina Vlady’s family informed AFP of her death at the age of 88, UNN reports, citing BFM.TV.

The actress died "at home, surrounded by her loved ones and her animals," her children said, paying tribute to her "long, beautiful and fulfilling life."

Marina Vlady was born on May 10, 1938, in Clichy to a family of Russian émigrés who had fled the 1917 Revolution. She began her career as a young dancer at the Paris Opera, but soon switched from dance to acting. She landed her first role at the age of 10 in Jean Gehret’s film "Summer Storm" (Orage d'été, 1949).

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Under the direction of Robert Hossein — whom she married when she was only 17 — she appeared in four films: "The Scoundrels Go to Hell" (Les salauds vont en enfer, 1955), "Forgive Our Sins" (Pardonnez nos offenses, 1956), "You Are the Poison" (Toi, le venin, 1958) and "Night of Spies" (La Nuit des espions, 1959). Together, they were one of the most famous couples in the film world at the time.

Her role in Marco Ferreri’s film "The Conjugal Bed" (Le Lit conjugal, 1963) earned her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. In the 1960s, she worked with Godard on the film "Two or Three Things I Know About Her" (Deux ou trois choses que je sais d'elle); later, in the 1970s and 1980s, she appeared in popular comedies such as Jean Yanne’s "Everyone He Is Nice, Everyone He Is Beautiful" (Tout le monde il est beau, tout le monde il est gentil) and Jean-Marie Poiré’s "Twist Again in Moscow" (Twist again à Moscou).

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