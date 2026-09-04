Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's death

Kelly Osbourne admitted that after the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, it was especially difficult for her to cope with criticism of her appearance and weight. E! News reports this, citing an interview with Hello!, writes UNN.

Details

The 41-year-old television presenter said that the wave of insults directed at her intensified after she appeared at the Brit Awards ceremony in February. According to her, she was feeling very unwell at the time and could not properly respond to the cruel comments about her body.

I couldn't cope with it – I was unwell. How can you get through something so cruel when you are that sick? – Osbourne said.

At the same time, she noted that her condition is gradually improving. Kelly is receiving the necessary help, working with a therapist and relying on the support of those close to her, including her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

"First, you need to fix your mind"

Osbourne emphasized that recovery has become a lengthy process for her and is not limited to her physical condition alone. She is working on the reasons behind her own behavior, which, she said, may be connected to her childhood.

First, you need to fix your mind before you can fix your body. It is a slow process – she explained.

Kelly also said that one of her main sources of strength remains her 3-year-old son, Sidney. According to Osbourne, motherhood helps her move forward and gradually develop a healthier attitude toward herself.

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