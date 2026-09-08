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The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

The curfew in Kyiv region will run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and will be synchronized with Kyiv. Security at gas stations will be strengthened, while mobile shelters will be installed at Ukrzaliznytsia stations.

The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10

Starting September 10, the curfew regime in the Kyiv region will change. It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. At the same time, security at gas stations in the region will be strengthened, and mobile shelters are planned to be installed at "Ukrzaliznytsia" stations. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

"We are improving the curfew regime in the region. Starting September 10, it will be in effect in the Kyiv region from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.," Tkachenko said.

He assured that the change in the regime was a balanced decision that should allow government authorities, businesses, and infrastructure facilities to adapt to the conditions of uninterrupted Russian attacks. When making the decision, officials also took into account government recommendations issued the day before.

Tkachenko emphasized that the new curfew schedule would be synchronized with the regime in effect in Kyiv. According to him, this is necessary to avoid a situation in which different rules in the capital and the region create additional difficulties for residents.

"With this decision, we are also synchronizing with the city of Kyiv, because any discrepancy in the decisions would literally lead to misunderstandings for our people," the head of the Regional Military Administration explained.

According to Tkachenko, another area of work will be strengthening the safety of people near critical infrastructure facilities, particularly gas stations. The Kyiv region plans to introduce systematic requirements for the operation of every gas station. These include clear algorithms for staff actions during air raid alerts, inspection of warning systems, and ensuring that employees and drivers have access to shelters.

"This is necessary to protect people and ensure the uninterrupted operation of emergency vehicles," Tkachenko said.

Particular attention will be paid to organizing parking in gas station areas. The region plans to streamline vehicle traffic to prevent chaotic تجمع of cars near fuel tanks. As Tkachenko explained, this should ensure unobstructed access to gas stations for rescue, medical, and military vehicles in the event of a critical situation.

"Streamlining traffic will eliminate the chaotic تجمع of cars near fuel tanks and guarantee that rescue, medical, or military vehicles can pass through and refuel without hindrance at a critical moment," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

In addition, the Kyiv region plans to install mobile shelters at "Ukrzaliznytsia" stations. According to Tkachenko, the relevant decisions and approvals for arranging their installation are already in place.

He stressed that the need for mobile shelters remains relevant due to regular Russian attacks. This particularly concerns railway passenger locations, which are also subject to strikes.

"We can already see that the attacks are ongoing; we must reduce the distance between people and safety points. Especially since passenger locations of "Ukrzaliznytsia" are currently being attacked," Tkachenko emphasized.

He also noted that the involvement of large national companies should help implement such security decisions more quickly and in a more organized manner.

Previously reported

In Kyiv, starting September 10, the curfew will be shortened by one hour, public transportation operating hours will be extended, the operating regime of the metro and bridges during air raid alerts will be changed, and large-scale events will be temporarily restricted in locations without shelters. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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