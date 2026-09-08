Russia’s overnight attack on the Kyiv region: 11 districts of the city and region were affected, there are casualties

As a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and another 10 were injured. One injured person has been reported in the Kyiv region. Residential buildings, enterprises, warehouses and cars were damaged in several districts, reports UNN.

Details

According to the National Police of Ukraine, damage and falling debris were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital. As a result of the attack, apartment buildings, a school, shops, an administrative building and cars were damaged.

The largest number of casualties was recorded in the Solomianskyi district. Two people were killed there, while another eight citizens aged between 22 and 65 were injured. Medics diagnosed them with cuts and shrapnel wounds, as well as injuries to the face, neck, torso and limbs. In the Holosiivskyi district, a 62-year-old man sought medical assistance after suffering an acute stress reaction. In the Darnytskyi district, a 29-year-old foreign national was injured.

Currently, investigative and operational teams, explosives experts and other emergency services continue to work at the scenes. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attack, recording the damage and collecting physical evidence. About 100 police officers have been involved in the work.

Businesses and houses damaged in the Kyiv region

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, since the evening of September 7, Russia has been massively attacking the region with jet-powered UAVs, ballistic weapons and missiles.

Peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure were again targeted. Unfortunately, there was one casualty in Bila Tserkva. The man sustained shrapnel wounds. Medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance. As a result of the attack, people’s homes, enterprises, warehouses and cars were damaged - the official said.

According to him, three private households and a car were damaged in the Brovary district. In the Boryspil district, a warehouse, an enterprise and seven trucks were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, three private households were damaged, while in the Obukhiv district, a private house was damaged.

In the Bila Tserkva district, a production facility and a warehouse, two apartment buildings and a private household were also damaged.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the sites. We are helping people, documenting the damage and dealing with the consequences of the attack. Respond to air-raid warning signals. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - Tkachenko said.

In addition, according to the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region, fires broke out at industrial enterprises in the Boryspil area.

At one of them, the fire destroyed seven trucks. The enemy also attacked a building belonging to one of the logistics complexes twice. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scenes and extinguished the fires - the State Emergency Service said in a post.

Rescuers have now extinguished all the fires.

The consequences of the attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital were also reported separately.

Holosiivskyi district. Consequences of the attack. Strike on an enterprise’s premises. A car was destroyed here, and three buildings were ruined and completely burned out. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fires - public figure Andrii Smolii said.

To recap

On the night of September 8, Kyiv came under a missile attack; at least five explosions were heard, and a residential building and a car were damaged.