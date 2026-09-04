Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husband

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
01:16 PM • 18368 views
A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head's office — Zelenskyy
12:35 PM • 20566 views
Budanov does not expect conditions for a ceasefire to emerge before spring, but announced U.S.-mediated talks — NYT
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 18720 views
Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport saysPhoto
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 26745 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 28782 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 25289 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
September 4, 09:47 AM • 16657 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
September 4, 06:45 AM • 23932 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
September 4, 04:30 AM • 31810 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
September 4, 03:45 AM • 37545 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
47%
745mm
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Kyiv and Moscow in the coming daysSeptember 4, 06:55 AM • 34053 views
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealedSeptember 4, 09:11 AM • 26398 views
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026VideoSeptember 4, 10:00 AM • 29506 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 27362 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 13162 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 13473 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 26745 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 28782 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 25289 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 27767 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 1480 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 37600 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 34450 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 33865 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 51975 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Series
Brent Crude
The New York Times

Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husband

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

Blogger and florist Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from businessman Bohdan Skalnytskyi. The couple have a son Mykhailo.

Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husband

Blogger and florist Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her separation from her husband, businessman Bohdan Skalnytskyi. The blogger wrote about this on Instagram, UNN reports. 

"We have separated. I am very grateful to you for everything, and I definitely regret nothing. Apart from our wonderful son, we gained invaluable experience, a lot of happiness, difficulties, love and respect. I know for sure that we did not meet each other by chance, and that this relationship transformed us. You remain not only Misha's father, but also a very close person to me," Skalnytska wrote. 

She added that she was grateful to Bohdan that they behaved like adults who respected each other, had no resentment, but only understanding. 

"Perhaps at some point everything could have been changed, but now this is the end," the blogger added. 

Anastasiia and Bohdan Skalnytskyi married in September 2023. In June 2024, the couple had a son, Mykhailo.

We remind you 

Ukrainian singer, composer and songwriter, and Eurovision participant Olena Kucher-Topolia (singer Alyosha) announced her divorce from Taras Topolia, the leader of the band "Antytila," after 12 years of marriage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyUNN Lite
Marriage
Bloggers
Instagram