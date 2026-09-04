Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husband

Blogger and florist Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her separation from her husband, businessman Bohdan Skalnytskyi. The blogger wrote about this on Instagram, UNN reports.

"We have separated. I am very grateful to you for everything, and I definitely regret nothing. Apart from our wonderful son, we gained invaluable experience, a lot of happiness, difficulties, love and respect. I know for sure that we did not meet each other by chance, and that this relationship transformed us. You remain not only Misha's father, but also a very close person to me," Skalnytska wrote.

She added that she was grateful to Bohdan that they behaved like adults who respected each other, had no resentment, but only understanding.

"Perhaps at some point everything could have been changed, but now this is the end," the blogger added.

Anastasiia and Bohdan Skalnytskyi married in September 2023. In June 2024, the couple had a son, Mykhailo.

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