Attack on Kyiv: a fire broke out at an educational institution, and people are trapped in a residential building

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv during the night of Tuesday, September 8, a fire broke out on the premises of an educational institution in the Holosiivskyi district. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, people were trapped inside a residential building.

In the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts, fires broke out in non-residential areas. ... Medics have been called to the Solomianskyi district. A crew is on its way. The capital is under a ballistic attack. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko urged.

To recap

During the night of Tuesday, September 8, Kyiv came under an enemy attack. At around 3:35 a.m., the first explosions were heard in the capital.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris was falling onto a five-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district. At another location, a three-story residential building was damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, a car was damaged as a result of falling debris.

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