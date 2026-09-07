In Kyiv, a police officer shot and killed an attacker during a domestic violence call

In Kyiv, during a call concerning domestic violence, a police officer used his service firearm — the circumstances of the incident are being established, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, September 7, law enforcement officers from the Solomianskyi Police Department arrived at a call concerning domestic violence. According to the information received, a son was beating and attempting to strangle his mother.

While clarifying the situation, the offender lunged at a law enforcement officer, as a result of which the police officer used his service firearm. The attacker died.

An investigative and operational team, representatives of Internal Security, and the State Bureau of Investigation are working at the scene.

In Kyiv, a clash with a crowd occurred during a police and TCR patrol; police officers readied their weapons