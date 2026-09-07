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Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

Fire Point will present full-scale models of the FP-5 "Flamingo" at the MSPO 2026 exhibition in Poland, and will also discuss the Freyja project with European partners.

Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles

At the International Defence Industry Exhibition Międzynarodowy Salon Przemysłu Obronnego in Kielce, Poland, the Ukrainian company Fire Point will showcase full-size models of the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. The company announced this, writes UNN.

Details

The 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition Międzynarodowy Salon Przemysłu Obronnego in Poland will take place from September 8 to 11. This year's MSPO will be the largest in the exhibition's history, with organisers expecting more than 1,000 participants from 40 countries. For the first time, the exhibition will also occupy the new Targi Kielce pavilion, covering an area of 15,500 m². The exhibition is held in cooperation with Poland's Ministry of National Defence and brings representatives of governments, military structures and the defence industry from dozens of countries to Kielce every year.

For Fire Point, this is an opportunity to join the dialogue about what defence should look like in conditions where the nature of warfare is changing faster than traditional weapons development and procurement cycles. Ukraine is already living in this reality. Massive missile and drone attacks, operations amid active electronic warfare, the constant changes in the enemy's tactics and the need to carry out long-range strikes are forcing Ukrainian manufacturers to rapidly adapt technologies and shorten the path from an idea to real-world application. It is precisely this experience that Fire Point will present in Kielce

- the company noted.

At its stand, the Ukrainian defence technology company Fire Point will showcase full-size models of the FP-1 long-range UAV, the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile, as well as the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles.

In addition, at MSPO, Fire Point will continue discussions with European partners about the Freyja project – a pan-European antiballistic shield, for which the company is the chief architect and integrator.

That is why, for Fire Point, MSPO is primarily about negotiations, technological cooperation and partnerships that can give rise to new joint defence capabilities. Kielce is one of the places where discussions develop into cooperation

- the company stressed.

In addition

At the international MSPO 2026 exhibition in Kielce, Poland, Ukraine will be represented by at least 25 companies. Ukrainian manufacturers will showcase strike and reconnaissance drones, electronic warfare equipment, communications and cybersecurity systems, and other defence developments. 

Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - media22.08.26, 15:29 • 142566 views

We remind you

The FP-5 "Flamingo" is a modern ground-based UAV/cruise missile system  developed to deliver a specified payload of up to 1,150 kg to strike ground targets with fixed topographic coordinates at a range of up to 3,000 km, both day and night. The missile is capable of hitting a target even under conditions of active electronic interference.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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