The EU will increase investment in Greenland amid Trump's claims

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will present a plan on Monday to increase EU investment in Greenland and establish closer political ties with the Danish Arctic territory. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that von der Leyen arrived in Greenland on Sunday for a two-day visit aimed at expressing support for the governments of Greenland and Denmark, which have firmly rejected Trump's campaign to annex the world's largest island.

It is expected that ... von der Leyen will present plans to invest in sectors such as critical minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy sources - the publication writes.

It is indicated that Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that his country wants to strengthen its "close friendship and good partnership" with the EU.

Greenland forced an oil company linked to Trump to postpone drilling

Context

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected another statement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the possible transfer of Greenland under the control of the United States, emphasizing that the island is not for sale.

UNN also reported that a U.S. consulate was opened in Greenland against the backdrop of protests against American influence. Local ministers refused to attend the official ceremony.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Greenland is "for now" part of Denmark.