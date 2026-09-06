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Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he had not covered up illegal call centers and had not instructed anyone to facilitate their activities. He also announced that he would review the work of one of the departments and ensure that employees undergo polygraph tests.

Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had nothing to do with covering up illegal call centers, had not given instructions to facilitate such activities, and had not used the powers of the Prosecutor General for that purpose. He wrote this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding the Office of the Prosecutor General employee who appears in the investigation, decisions have already been made. He has been suspended from performing his official duties. I instructed that a personnel decision on his dismissal be prepared in accordance with the procedure established by law. Guilt is determined by a court. I am responsible for management decisions in the system I head

- the Prosecutor General wrote in the post.

Kravchenko separately added that resolving this problem would not be limited to one personnel decision. He instructed that the work of the Department of International Cooperation, where the employee in question worked, and the cybercrime countermeasures unit be reviewed. The decisions made, materials, and results of their work will be examined.

The Prosecutor General also instructed that all employees of structural units involved in procedural supervision and the investigation of cases concerning illegal call centers undergo polygraph tests. This applies to everyone without exception.

Let us recall

In Ukraine, as part of a special operation, the criminal organization "KhimProm" was exposed for creating a network of call centers for the drug business. 

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that it would provide anti-corruption bodies with full assistance and all necessary information regarding the possible involvement of one of its employees in illegal activities related to the operation of fraudulent call centers. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine