In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a minor girl and a woman were killed in a Russian airstrike, and a child was injured

Two people were killed as a result of an enemy airstrike on Synelnykivskyi district. Two more people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

A 17-year-old girl and a 59-year-old woman were killed as a result of an enemy airstrike on Synelnykivskyi district - the statement said.

Two more people were injured. Among them is a 6-year-old boy. Medics are providing the injured with all necessary assistance.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that three people were also injured in Nikopol district as a result of strikes carried out with FPV drones and artillery. An administrative building, a store premises, residential buildings, and cars were damaged.

Following new Russian strikes, Zelenskyy called on Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the Russian Federation