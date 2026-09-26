Four people were injured in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District after a UAV fell
Kyiv • UNN
A residential building and a shop caught fire in Kyiv after a UAV fell. Rescuers evacuated 20 people; the search operation is ongoing.
Four people were injured as a result of a UAV falling in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, a fire broke out in a five-story residential building and a store located on the building’s first floor.
Twenty people were rescued from the building. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured
He added that the search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.
Reminder
The day before, seven people were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks, including a 14-year-old boy. Twenty-five injured people are in hospitals, one of them in serious condition.
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