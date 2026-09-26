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Four people were injured in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District after a UAV fell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A residential building and a shop caught fire in Kyiv after a UAV fell. Rescuers evacuated 20 people; the search operation is ongoing.

Four people were injured in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District after a UAV fell

Four people were injured as a result of a UAV falling in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out in a five-story residential building and a store located on the building’s first floor.

Twenty people were rescued from the building. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured

— Klitschko said.

He added that the search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.

Reminder

The day before, seven people were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks, including a 14-year-old boy. Twenty-five injured people are in hospitals, one of them in serious condition.

In Kyiv, drones struck an office building, with debris falling in two districts26.09.26, 04:55 • 2646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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