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Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 30 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat engagements have taken place; the enemy has launched 56 airstrikes and used 4,346 drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 36 occupiers were eliminated.

Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 30 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
Illustrative photo

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 167 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian troops eliminated 36 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and wounded five, UNN reports, citing a General Staff briefing.

The enemy carried out 56 airstrikes, dropping 190 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,346 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,816 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops 

- the briefing says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks; one combat engagement is still ongoing. The occupiers carried out three airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs and conducted 77 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 10 times near Lyman, Synelnykove, Chaikivka and toward Kudiivka, Izytske, Zakharivka, Malyi Burluk and Putnykove.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Kopanky and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted two enemy assaults near the settlement of Kryva Luka and toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novoselivka, Rusynyi Yar and Vilne; two more combat engagements are ongoing.

A total of 12 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Dorozhnie, Svitле, Dobropillia, Krasnopillia, Serhiivka and Molodetske. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 36 occupiers were eliminated and five wounded here today; two vehicles, two artillery systems, 11 pieces of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and one enemy shelter were destroyed. Four vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, four unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 58 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 172 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders halted one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Zaporizke.

Three occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole direction, toward the settlements of Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka and Kopani; two of them are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders halted one attempt by the enemy to advance toward the settlement of Pavlivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summed up.

Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.525 million military personnel – General Staff25.09.26, 07:44 • 4394 views

Antonina Tumanova

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