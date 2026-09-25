The number of people injured in Russian attacks in Kyiv has risen to 59

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 59. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

There are currently 59 people injured in Kyiv. Twenty-five wounded people are being treated in city hospitals. One of them is in serious condition - Klitschko reported.

According to him, 7 people were killed as a result of enemy attacks.

Ukraine national junior team hockey player Stepaniuk was injured during an attack on Kyiv

We would add

Kyiv patrol police showed footage from body cameras showing the aftermath of another attack being cleared in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the capital. Seven people were killed as a result of enemy attacks, including a 14-year-old boy. Our sincere condolences to the family. The attacks continued afterward. Since morning, more than 50 people have been injured across the city. The footage from our body cameras shows the aftermath of another attack being cleared in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Together with concerned citizens, we provided first aid to the injured and helped people reach a safe place. We also ensured the passage of emergency vehicles and removed damaged cars," police reported.

After the strike on "Protasov," part of Kyiv was left without FAUST internet — media reports