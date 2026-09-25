After the strike on "Protasov," part of Kyiv was left without FAUST internet — media reports

Internet disruptions have been reported in Kyiv affecting FAUST following the strike on the "Protasov" business center on September 25. At the same time, the number of users affected by the outages and the timeframe for restoring connectivity have not yet been officially confirmed. Local public channels and media outlets are reporting the disruptions, UNN writes.

Details

Following the Russian strike on the "Protasov" business center, some FAUST users lost internet access. This is because the Cosmonova data center is located on the premises of the complex. The causes and scale of the disruptions are currently being clarified. Local public channels are also reporting that some FAUST subscribers have no internet access.

However, as of the evening of September 25, there is no confirmed data on the number of disconnected subscribers, the list of addresses without internet access, or the estimated time for the complete restoration of services after the strike. It has also not been established whether the disruptions were caused by damage to equipment or communication lines, or by problems with the power supply.

We remind you

Serhii Beskrestnov, the president’s adviser on the development of defense technology areas, previously stated that distributed networks would protect Ukraine from a complete loss of internet access. Local disruptions and higher service costs are possible.