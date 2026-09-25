The OP says that Trump did not offer Zelenskyy a trip to moscow

The Office of the President of Ukraine denied information that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for peace talks, reports UNN.

Details

Dmytro Lytvyn, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on Communications, told journalists that a Bloomberg report about Trump allegedly asking Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for talks was untrue.

"This is false information," he said.

Additionally

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller also notes that Trump did not offer Zelenskyy a trip to Russia.

According to his sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed possible trilateral talks; however, the U.S. president did not offer Zelenskyy a trip to Moscow.

In summary

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had allegedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — despite repeated refusals in the past — as the United States seeks to revive peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.