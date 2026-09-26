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The Cosmonova data center was damaged as a result of an enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The premises of the Cosmonova data center were damaged as a result of the attack; no employees were injured. The data has been preserved, and service disruptions are possible.

The Cosmonova data center was damaged as a result of an enemy attack

The data center of telecommunications operator Cosmonova was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. UNN reports this, citing the company's statement on Facebook.

Details

It is reported that the premises were damaged, "but most importantly, none of the employees were injured."

As for Cosmonova's infrastructure: thanks to geographic redundancy, all customer data has been preserved. Services continue to operate at backup sites, but we emphasize that temporary disruptions may occur

- the statement reads.

It is noted that Cosmonova's engineers and technical specialists are currently carefully assessing the extent of the damage.

We would like to remind you

Following the strike on the "Protasov" business center, some FAUST subscribers lost internet access due to problems at the Cosmonova data center. The extent of the damage and the restoration timeline are unknown.

The protection of data centers and other facilities in the communications sector will be strengthened in Ukraine — Zelenskyy25.09.26, 19:52 • 12667 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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