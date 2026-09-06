Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it abolish the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko responded to media reports about published conversations allegedly involving him regarding his involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centers and their legalization. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kravchenko, it is obvious from the conversations that the anti-corruption agencies’ earlier assertion about his involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centers and their legalization has no confirmation whatsoever.

Conversations are simply conversations, just as a photo of a safe with money is merely a photo of a safe with money and has nothing to do either with me or with the prosecutor’s office; according to the lawyers, it is simply a photograph from another criminal proceeding - the Prosecutor General stated.

He also commented on information regarding his travels and his family’s household matters.

Any expenses were incurred exclusively within the framework of the current legislation and my declared income, without any violations. As for obtaining a U.S. visa and purchasing a laptop: my wife prepared the documents and obtained the visa independently, and she does not have a new laptop! Regarding the 280-square-meter house in which our family lives under a lease: we chose it back in winter, but it required finishing work and equipment setup. It was in this context that the work of the contractors, the alarm system, and household appliances were discussed. We moved into the house on May 1, 2026. My permanent place of residence will be declared in accordance with the law - Kravchenko emphasized.

He added that his position does not exempt him from scrutiny, but neither does it cancel the requirement to prove accusations with facts.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had no involvement in protecting illegal call centers, had not given instructions to facilitate such activity, and had not used the powers of the Prosecutor General for this purpose.

Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued