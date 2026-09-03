Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued

In connection with the shooting in Kyiv that took place on September 1, two individuals have been notified of suspicion—a Security Service of Ukraine employee and a serviceman of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Kravchenko stated, the armed incident between servicemen of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, which occurred on September 1 in Kyiv, caused significant public outcry. Two participants in the incident were notified of suspicion over the use of firearms:

a Security Service of Ukraine employee under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Exceeding authority or official powers by a law enforcement officer);

a serviceman of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman).

"As part of the investigation, a comprehensive set of examinations has been ordered. They are to provide clear answers regarding all the circumstances surrounding the use of weapons, the origin of gunshot traces, and other physical evidence seized at the scene. Over the past day, the public has already heard various versions of what happened. They differ significantly from one another. Our task is to establish the facts, verify the actions and statements of all participants, and provide them with a proper legal assessment. The investigation is ongoing," Kravchenko said.

In addition, according to him, a separate pre-trial investigation into the disappearance of a serviceman of the Russian Volunteer Corps of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine was launched on September 1.

"We are establishing the full picture of what happened: the individuals involved in his disappearance, the motives for their actions, his route, and other circumstances. After that, the relevant procedural decisions will be made," Kravchenko concluded.

We remind you

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to UNN sources, this concerned Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported operational and investigative activities in the case following the foiled terrorist attack.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had come under attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also reported that there were wounded individuals. Detainees belonging to one of the Defence Forces units were also reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and one of the Defence Forces units, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the attack on the Security Service group on suspicion of threats against and encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.