Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints

Since the beginning of its operations, the Office of the Military Ombudsman has received more than 14,000 complaints and appeals from military personnel. Based on their review, more than 2,000 inspections were ordered. At the same time, the Office reported cases in which commanders and officials fail to respond to the ombudsman’s findings. UNN выяснил how to act in such situations and whether there are legislative mechanisms of influence.

Details

On January 27 of this year, the Office of the Military Ombudsman officially began operating in Ukraine. Under the law, its main tasks are to exercise democratic civilian control over ensuring respect for rights; identify violations of the rights of military personnel, reservists, conscripts, and police officers, as well as the causes and conditions leading to such violations.

In accordance with the tasks assigned to the Military Ombudsman and within the scope of his or her competence, the ombudsman has the right to consider complaints and conduct investigations into alleged violations of the rights of military personnel.

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According to the Office of the Military Ombudsman in response to a request from UNN, from the beginning of its operations through August 31, the Office received 14,427 complaints and appeals on behalf of military personnel, of which 13,922 complaints and appeals were reviewed, while another 505 are under consideration.

As a result of reviewing complaints, 2,535 inspections were ordered since the Office began operating. A total of 1,203 complaints were returned to the complainants because they were not subject to review under the law. In particular, a complaint was essentially identical to one that had already been reviewed by the Military Ombudsman; the complaint concerned the provision of a legal position or interpretation of the legislation of Ukraine; or the demands in the complaint were the subject of court proceedings. The Office also does not review complaints if a representative acting on behalf of a service member has not provided documents confirming his or her authority - the response to the request said.

The military ombudsman said that her duties will include the following

It is also noted that the Office of the Military Ombudsman forwarded 3,587 complaints to the competent authorities, institutions, and organizations for consideration and resolution.

The Office added that military personnel most often submit complaints concerning the following issues:

referrals to the Military Medical Commission and treatment;

discharge from military service;

monthly financial support and additional remuneration;

transfer to another place of service.

It should be noted that, simultaneously with the bill on establishing the Office of the Military Ombudsman, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted another draft law, No. 13267, which provides for liability for failure to comply with the lawful demands of the Military Ombudsman or obstructing the exercise of his or her powers.

Such a violation would carry a fine of between UAH 8,500 and UAH 17,000.

For a repeated violation, the fine would range from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000, along with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for one year, or without such disqualification.

The document was adopted back in October 2025 and currently remains stalled. The Office of the Military Ombudsman noted that findings are one of the key instruments for responding to violations of the rights of military personnel.

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Following consideration of a complaint, the Military Ombudsman or deputy may order an inspection. Upon its completion, the Office prepares a finding stating whether a violation occurred, who committed it, and how to restore the complainant’s rights. The finding, together with the relevant requirement, is sent to the commander (chief), a military administration body, or an official of a state authority. They are required to consider it within ten working days and inform the Military Ombudsman of what has been done to remedy the violations - the statement said

At the same time, the Office said that numerous cases have been recorded in which commanders, military administration bodies, and officials fail to respond to them, consider them only formally, or delay the deadlines, while "the legislation still does not provide for appropriate liability for this".

Back in October last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 13267 in the first reading, which is intended to grant the Military Ombudsman the right to draw up administrative offense reports and bring offenders to justice through the courts for failure to comply with lawful demands. This provision will apply both to commanders and to officials at all levels—from local self-government bodies and heads of Regional Military Administrations to ministers. We call on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the bill in the second reading as soon as possible - the Office stated.

On September 1, the Verkhovna Rada opened its 16th session by adopting a resolution on the agenda, including the inclusion of the aforementioned bill on the agenda.

In a comment to UNN, Member of Parliament and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Oleksandr Danutsa said that "work on preparing the document for the second reading is proceeding in accordance with the established procedural rules."

The stage of processing and systematizing all amendments and proposals submitted by entities with the right of legislative initiative is currently underway, as is their coordination with the relevant state authorities and specialized experts, so that the result is an effective and balanced mechanism. The bill will be considered at a committee meeting immediately after all necessary preparatory procedures have been completed and the comparative table finalized. Accordingly, following the committee's decision, the issue of submitting it for consideration in the plenary chamber will be decided during the formation of the agenda for plenary meetings of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Danutsa said.

Ukraine is defended by about 16,000 foreign volunteers from 72 countries – military ombudsman