$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
05:23 PM • 144 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 2512 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 7132 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 18763 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 16563 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 23456 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 35091 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 53894 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45669 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66229 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 23788 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 20623 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 13351 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 21980 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 10836 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 10161 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 18769 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 23461 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 53894 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 60437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Estonia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 7148 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 10161 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 4214 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 10910 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 13457 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and appointed Olha Reshetylova (Kobylinska) as the first military ombudsman. This body will ensure civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces.

Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and decided to appoint Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska), who previously served as the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and their Families, as the first military ombudsman, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

I thank the parliamentarians for adopting my bill on the military ombudsman. This is about the real protection of the rights of our soldiers. The law has already been signed and published. Today I signed a decree to put the law into effect – a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman.

– the President noted.

The Head of State also approved the regulations on the Office of the Military Ombudsman. It will be a permanent auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine, ensuring civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces – active military personnel, fighters of volunteer territorial community formations, reservists in training, participants of the resistance movement in occupation, and law enforcement officers involved in hostilities.

Zelenskyy signed the law on the military ombudsman18.09.25, 10:23 • 3200 views

The military ombudsman will resolve problematic issues regarding military service and consider complaints, can appoint inspections and develop solutions. He will report annually to the President and the Verkhovna Rada.

Ahead is the launch of the institution, systemic work. It is important that this is felt at all levels in the Defense Forces of Ukraine: we are doing what strengthens the army, we are doing what strengthens the soldiers in our army.

– Zelenskyy concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy