Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and decided to appoint Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska), who previously served as the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and their Families, as the first military ombudsman, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

I thank the parliamentarians for adopting my bill on the military ombudsman. This is about the real protection of the rights of our soldiers. The law has already been signed and published. Today I signed a decree to put the law into effect – a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman. – the President noted.

The Head of State also approved the regulations on the Office of the Military Ombudsman. It will be a permanent auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine, ensuring civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces – active military personnel, fighters of volunteer territorial community formations, reservists in training, participants of the resistance movement in occupation, and law enforcement officers involved in hostilities.

Zelenskyy signed the law on the military ombudsman

The military ombudsman will resolve problematic issues regarding military service and consider complaints, can appoint inspections and develop solutions. He will report annually to the President and the Verkhovna Rada.