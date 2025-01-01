The military ombudsman said that her duties will include the following

The main tool for the military ombudsman will be the consideration and response to complaints. The law wants to prescribe a very limited response time, possibly 3 or 5 days. This was reported by the President's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Warriors, Olga Reshetilova, during a telethon, reports UNN.

"The most important tool of the military ombudsman will be the consideration and response to complaints. We want to prescribe a very limited response time in the law, possibly 3 or 5 days. Just yesterday, for example, I had an appeal about the beating of a serviceman in one of the units, and these are the cases where you need to react very quickly," Reshetilova said.

She stressed that the military law enforcement service, law enforcement agencies, and the command need to be connected very quickly.

"The task of the ombudsman and his office will be to respond to this quickly, not to postpone the appeal, because there are cases when the serviceman is in danger," Reshetilova said.

She also noted that the competence of the military ombudsman includes work exclusively with active servicemen and everything related to military service.

"I want to emphasize that now and after the adoption of the law on the military ombudsman, we are talking exclusively about active servicemen and everything related to military service. If we are talking about conscripts, then there is the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, and it is his competence to work with conscripts. He can also work with active servicemen, of course, he has the appropriate people. If we are talking about veterans, it is the Ministry of Veterans Affairs," Reshetilova explained.

She stressed that the military ombudsman is created exclusively for active servicemen.

"Because by signing a contract with the Armed Forces, entering service through mobilization, or in another way, servicemen voluntarily renounce part of their rights and freedoms. In return, they do not receive any instrument of protection," Reshetilova said.

Addition

Reshetilova reported that the task No. 1 now is the adoption of the draft law on the military ombudsman.

On December 30, 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appointed the first military ombudsman, Olga Reshetilova. Her current official position is the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Warriors.