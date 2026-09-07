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Kim Jong Un commissioned a second nuclear destroyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

North Korea commissioned its second 5,000-ton-class destroyer at the port of Wonsan. Kim Jong Un linked the vessel to nuclear deterrence.

Kim Jong Un commissioned a second nuclear destroyer

North Korea commissioned its second 5,000-ton-class destroyer in less than three months, continuing to build up its naval forces and nuclear capabilities. The ceremony, attended by Kim Jong Un, was held at the port of Wonsan amid Donald Trump’s efforts to resume talks with the North Korean leader. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

The new-generation destroyer is intended to deliver a deadly retaliatory strike against enemies, as it is a force incorporated into the state nuclear deterrence system

- KCNA reported.

This came after North Korea commissioned its first 5,000-ton-class destroyer, "Choe Hyon," in June. Kim is stepping up efforts to strengthen the firepower of North Korea’s navy in the Yellow Sea to the west and in waters toward Japan to the east. At present, North Korea’s naval forces consist mostly of smaller vessels intended for coastal defense.

The DPRK has commissioned a new destroyer and announced a course toward creating a nuclear fleet24.06.26, 07:44 • 5221 view

"The mere announcement of the commissioning of this ship, which is in fact an offensive destroyer, will be enough to convey our views and position to the world," Kim said. "We will exercise our legitimate right to self-defense and respond when necessary."

The commissioning of the destroyer comes amid Trump’s efforts to revive personal diplomacy with Kim that defined the first presidential term of the American leader. Although Kim has not yet publicly accepted Trump’s offers, South Korean intelligence said last week that a summit between the two leaders could take place "at any time."

Separately, the White House said that Trump remains ready to hold talks with Kim without preconditions.

The statement also came as the United States, South Korea, and Japan began five-day joint exercises on Monday in international waters near the South Korean resort island of Jeju. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercises will involve the naval and air forces of the three countries to strengthen deterrence against threats from North Korea.

In his speech, Kim said that North Korea was implementing plans to strengthen its naval forces and that in eight months he would demonstrate this to the whole world. He did not specify what exactly would be presented then. Kim has said that North Korea plans to build two surface ships each year that are larger than the "Choe Hyon"-class vessel, including a cruiser with a displacement of 10,000 tons.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan06.08.26, 12:54 • 3493 views

Olga Rozgon

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