The Ryazan oil refinery has completely ceased operations after being struck by long-range FP-1 UAVs operated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by Fire Point, the company that manufactures the attack drones, according to UNN.

Details

The company said that nearly four months ago, on May 15, the Ryazan refinery came under a large-scale attack, as a result of which almost all of its primary oil-processing units were damaged. Repairs to some of the units lasted more than three months, after which the refinery resumed processing.

But today, September 6, Fire Point drones once again visited the Ryazan oil refinery. As a result of the attack, the facility completely halted operations to carry out repairs. And it appears that this time it will also be for a long while - the company added.

Earlier, Fire Point, the company that manufactures the attack drones, reported that Ukrainian forces had struck the Ryazan oil refinery using long-range FP-1 UAVs. The company also added that the strike hit the largest primary oil-processing units at the Ryazan refinery.

The strike was also confirmed by the General Staff of Ukraine. According to the General Staff, during the night of September 6, the Defense Forces struck the Ryazan refinery, the "Rostov-on-Don" airfield, and three air-defense facilities in russia.

Additionally

The Ryazan oil refinery is one of the largest oil-processing enterprises in russia. Its designed capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year (about 4.9% of the total volume of oil refining in russia).

The refinery is part of the structure of "Rosneft." The facility has repeatedly been hit and attacked by Ukrainian Defense Forces drones (in particular, in May, July, and September 2026). Previous attacks caused significant damage to processing units, prolonged shutdowns of primary and secondary oil processing, and fires on the refinery's premises.

Previously

Following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodninefteproekt" LLC and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in russia were halted.