Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke out sharply about Polish supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. He posted the statement on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tusk, in Poland, "only idiots or traitors can be happy about the AfD's triumph in Germany."

As the head of the Polish government noted, quite a few supporters of Germany's AfD have gathered in the opposition political forces Confederation and Law and Justice.

We remind you

The far-right Alternative for Germany party won a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

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