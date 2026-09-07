Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — Tusk
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Tusk said that only idiots or traitors could rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany. In this context, he mentioned the Confederation and Law and Justice parties.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke out sharply about Polish supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. He posted the statement on the social network X, UNN reports.
Details
According to Tusk, in Poland, "only idiots or traitors can be happy about the AfD's triumph in Germany."
As the head of the Polish government noted, quite a few supporters of Germany's AfD have gathered in the opposition political forces Confederation and Law and Justice.
We remind you
The far-right Alternative for Germany party won a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.
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