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Le Pen's party threatens to halt aid to Kyiv after winning the elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

National Rally Vice President Louis Aliot promised to stop aid to Kyiv if Le Pen wins the election. The leader of the National Rally's deputies has already announced her participation in the presidential race.

Le Pen's party threatens to halt aid to Kyiv after winning the elections

France may completely halt aid to Ukraine after the presidential election to be held in the country in spring 2027. This was stated on BFMTV by Louis Aliot, vice president of the far-right pro-Russian National Rally party, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, his political force will "cut off" aid to Kyiv if it wins the election in France.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, who is running for president on behalf of the Horizons party, criticized Louis Aliot's position.

Halting aid to Ukraine does Russia a favor. The National Rally has changed its position on almost everything, except for supporting Putin's regime contrary to French and European interests. Weakening Ukraine, as Marine Le Pen wants, threatens the security of Europe and France

- Philippe wrote on the social network X.

As is known, Marine Le Pen, leader of the French National Rally's parliamentary group, announced that she would take part in the 2027 presidential election in France.

Recall

In July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded French President Macron the Order of Freedom.

Marine Le Pen announced her intention to run for President of France07.07.26, 23:04 • 3344 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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