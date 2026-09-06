Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 2026

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New Moon in Virgo and new opportunities. After two rather difficult and tense weeks, the astrological picture is finally becoming softer. In the coming days, we will gradually move away from the eclipse corridor, so this week offers significantly more opportunities for active action, implementing plans, and returning to the usual rhythm of life. How these events will affect representatives of all zodiac signs - especially for UNN readers, professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko explained.

Details

According to Kseniia Bazylenko, there are currently no significant retrogrades of the personal planets that could substantially slow down our everyday affairs. The distant planets remain retrograde, and their processes are more closely connected with prolonged social and global changes. The main astrological event of the week will be the New Moon in Virgo on September 11 at 06:27 Kyiv time.

Before the New Moon, it is worth finishing what has been started, closing old matters, dealing with minor household tasks, and clearing space of everything unnecessary. After September 11, you can gradually move on to something new and more actively implement your plans and desires - the astrologer says.

New Moon in Virgo: putting life in order

According to the expert, on September 11, the Sun and Moon will conjoin in the sign of Virgo, opening a new lunar cycle. And Virgo itself should "suggest" the main principle for the next two weeks: less chaos and unnecessary emotions - more order, rationality, attentiveness, and concrete actions.

Bazylenko advises focusing even on very small and, at first glance, insignificant things. For example, sort through documents, tidy up at home and at the workplace, and finish minor household tasks that there has long been no time to get around to. According to her, Virgo loves details, and sometimes major changes begin precisely with putting the little things in order.

Remember this simple sequence: Before the New Moon - finish things, remove what is unnecessary, and put things in order; on September 11 - make plans, write down goals and desires, and set priorities. After the New Moon - gradually begin something new and move on to active action. On the day of the New Moon, be sure to find time for planning. Think about what you want to achieve during the new lunar cycle, what you want to change in your life, and what concrete steps you can take to do so - Bazylenko emphasizes.

At the same time, according to the expert, the New Moon has a harmonious interaction with Mars, which adds energy and helps move from intentions to concrete actions. She also singles out Tuesday, September 8, as one of the most favorable days of the week.

The Moon's conjunction with Jupiter and harmonious aspect to Saturn creates a good backdrop for important matters, meetings, agreements, and decisions - the astrologer explains.

Jupiter and Saturn: creating a foundation

Kseniia Bazylenko notes that the harmonious aspect between Jupiter and Saturn continues throughout the week. According to her, in mundane astrology this may be a favorable indicator for international agreements, new alliances and unions, legislative decisions, and the creation of rules designed for the long term. Jupiter expands opportunities, while Saturn helps give them form. Therefore, what previously existed only as an idea may gradually acquire a real foundation.

In addition, a powerful harmonious configuration involving Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto also remains in effect.

It will manifest particularly strongly on September 12, when Mercury and the Moon join it, making the entire configuration even more pronounced and powerful. From the perspective of mundane astrology, this may facilitate important political decisions, new negotiations and agreements, the emergence of unexpected opportunities, and the search for new ways out of difficult situations. In a broader sense, the slow-moving planets continue to speak of a large-scale restructuring of the world. Through crises and difficulties, old rules, political systems, and social foundations are changing - Kseniia Bazylenko noted.

According to the expert, this is a lengthy process, but its result in the future may be very important positive changes.

Venus in Scorpio: protect your relationships and money

On September 9, Venus enters Scorpio, where it will remain for about a month. In astrology, this is a challenging placement for Venus, so feelings may become more intense, and passion, jealousy, resentment, control, and grievances may manifest more strongly in relationships. Try not to take emotions to extremes and treat each other with greater care. Likewise, be more cautious with finances: avoid impulsive spending, risky investments, and decisions made under the influence of emotions - the astrologer noted.

What the stars foretell for Ukraine

For Ukraine, this week is significantly different from the previous two. After a very difficult period in the country's chart, considerably more harmonious aspects are finally appearing. And I very much hope that we will gradually begin to feel their influence this week. The first half of the week - September 7–9 - looks especially favorable - the astrologer says.

In particular, according to the expert, transiting Mars forms a harmonious aspect to natal Pluto in Ukraine's horoscope, and in mundane astrology this may symbolize the strengthening of the country's defensive potential, effective actions by the Defense Forces, efficient strategic decisions, and the strengthening of Ukraine's positions. Another interesting indicator is Mercury in conjunction with the White Moon near Ukraine's natal Mars.

According to my astrological calculations, this may bring important information, news, decisions, documents, or negotiations in Ukraine's favor. Information that had previously remained hidden may also come to light, making it possible to identify certain problems and begin the process of resolving them. I also consider the September 11 new moon to be very important for Ukraine. The favorable aspects in the country's chart allow us to hope that it may mark the beginning of a new stage and a gradual improvement in the situation. I am not saying that everything will change in one day. But we may begin to see the first signs of positive processes already now. At the same time, we should not completely let down our guard. I consider the night of September 9–10, as well as September 12 and 13, periods requiring heightened attention - says Kseniia Bazylenko.

According to her, September 12–13 require particular caution, when Venus forms a tense aspect with Saturn in Ukraine's chart. In mundane astrology, such an interaction may symbolize losses, damage, and destructive events. Therefore, on these days the expert advises paying especially close attention to air-raid alerts and messages from official services.

Days requiring heightened attention for Ukraine: the night of September 9–10, September 12 and 13 - the astrologer emphasized.

The astrologer's main advice for the week

This week, we can finally return to an active life. Finish what is old, plan what is new, put things in order, and gradually move from ideas to action. Do not wait for the perfect moment. Sometimes major changes begin with very simple things - one decision, putting things in order, completing a task, or taking the first step. And may this week truly become the beginning of a brighter period for us. May we, after difficult and exhausting weeks, feel relief, see more good news, and have more reasons for hope. May the situation gradually change for the better, and may our strength, confidence, and faith in the future return along with it. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Support one another. With love and respect, your astrologer Kseniia - the expert concluded.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for 7-13 September

Aries

This week, pay attention not so much to the amount of work as to its quality. You may find a way to work more easily, change your usual schedule, improve your professional skills, or finally get rid of a habit that takes up your time.

Advice: optimize your life - do not do manually what can have been simplified long ago.

Taurus

Allow yourself to be more visible. This is a favorable week for creative projects, performances, hobbies, and anything that allows you to showcase your talent. And some of you may simply feel like falling in love, flirting, and remembering that life consists of more than just obligations.

Advice: show people what you do best.

Gemini

This time, family matters may manifest through the past. It is a good moment to sort through old belongings, photographs, documents, family matters, or learn more about your family. A practical solution related to real estate or arranging your home is also possible.

Advice: create a place around you that you genuinely want to return to.

Cancer

Your words may carry particular weight this week. It is a good time for negotiations, studying, writing texts, blogging, advertising, presenting your ideas, and making new acquaintances. The information you receive may open up a new opportunity for you.

Advice: talk about yourself and your ideas—you may be heard now.

Leo

Think about what else you could earn money from. Your knowledge, talent, or a skill you have not taken seriously until now may have real material value. This is a favorable moment to look for an additional source of income.

Advice: do not underestimate what you can do—it may be time to monetize it.

Virgo

This is a wonderful period to present yourself in a new way. You can update your image, photographs, social media pages, personal brand, or the way you present yourself to people. The New Moon in your sign supports a personal reboot.

Advice: think not about who you were, but about what kind of person you want to become next.

Libra

You may discover something you had not noticed before—your own desire, the hidden cause of a situation, or the answer to a question that has troubled you for a long time. It is good to work alone, engage in psychology or spiritual practices, or simply allow yourself more quiet.

Advice: do not demand an immediate answer from yourself—sometimes it comes precisely when everything around you becomes quiet.

Scorpio

Your opportunities this week may come through other people. Friends, acquaintances, an audience, a professional community, or someone with the right connections may help you bring your plans to fruition. Do not turn down invitations or interesting acquaintances.

Advice: tell people about your goal—perhaps the person who can help you achieve it is already nearby.

Sagittarius

This week, it is worth thinking about your reputation and personal authority. Your work may be recognized, you may be offered more responsibility or an opportunity to show yourself to people on whom your further development depends.

Advice: do not hide your achievements—it is important now that people know about them.

Capricorn

Your knowledge may become your greatest resource. It is a good time for public speaking, teaching, legal matters, studying, working with foreigners, or seeking a strong mentor. For some, on the contrary, the time has come to become a teacher for others.

Advice: do not be afraid to demonstrate your expertise—your authority may grow noticeably.

Aquarius

This week, you can think more boldly about financial matters. An investor, funding, a lucrative offer, an opportunity to use shared resources, or support for your own project may appear. Insurance, payments, or inheritance matters may also be resolved favorably.

Advice: the opportunity may come not through your own money—look closely at who is ready to invest in you or your idea.

Pisces

This is a favorable time for negotiations and finding balance in relationships. You can settle a long-standing dispute, agree on the terms of cooperation, sign a contract, or make progress on a legal matter. And some may want to refresh themselves, their wardrobe, or their personal style and bring more beauty and harmony into their lives.

Advice: do not fight where you can reach an agreement—this week, compromise may give you much more.

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