Zelenskyy named possible locations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the places where a trilateral meeting could likely take place. He also spoke about the main issues the parties may discuss. The President of Ukraine said this while speaking with journalists, UNN. reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that several options are being considered for the next meeting between Ukraine, the US and russia.

The meeting could take place in the Emirates, Switzerland, Türkiye, or other countries. We have experience and invitations from various countries - the President of Ukraine said.

The President named humanitarian issues as one of the main areas of the negotiations. Above all, this concerns the exchange of prisoners of war.

Energy and grain will, of course, be discussed. It is necessary not only to discuss them but also to achieve a concrete result. And the third issue, or perhaps the first one today, is humanitarian issues—and above all, the exchange of prisoners. We need to increase the number of exchanges and speed them up - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

We would like to remind you

The trilateral meeting—Ukraine, the US and russia—has been postponed until early March. The venue is currently being agreed upon.