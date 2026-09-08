The Kremlin has set a new deadline for capturing Donetsk Oblast — Palisa

Russia's political leadership seeks to capture the Donbas by the end of 2026, while the military is asking to push the deadline back to March 31, 2027. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, for the advances the Russians are making on the front, they are paying a high price — hundreds of soldiers killed and wounded per square kilometer.

For years, the Russians have been unable to achieve any operational success in Donetsk region. They have already postponed the deadlines for reaching the region's borders 15 times - Palisa noted.

He also said that in the production of jet-powered drones, the Russians "again have not made a single technological breakthrough of their own."

Neither the design nor the engine are their own developments. They have not developed anything — they took a ready-made product from those who passed it on to them. And we know perfectly well who exactly. Interceptors are being developed. There will be solutions, and we will protect our cities. It has never been easy for us. We have learned to fight under conditions of scarcity, and we will continue to stand firm. But the amount of assistance from our partners directly translates into lives saved — both military and civilian - emphasized the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

He added that together with our partners, "as a united front, we must continue protecting our common future."

Let us recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Donbas is one of the key issues of the war and a stronghold of Ukraine.

We will not save the Kremlin half a million soldiers; we will not let them deceive the world into thinking that Donbas simply needs to be handed over — Zelenskyy