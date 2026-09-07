The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10

In Kyiv, starting September 10, the curfew will be shortened by one hour, public transport operating hours will be extended, the operating rules for the metro and bridges during air-raid alerts will be changed, and the holding of mass events will be temporarily restricted in places without shelters. On September 7, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on his official Telegram channel, reports UNN.

According to him, the relevant decisions were adopted by the Kyiv Defense Council amid the deteriorating security situation in the capital.

Details

The changes will affect several areas at once:

the duration of the curfew;

the public transport schedule;: metro service on open sections;

travel across bridges over the Dnipro during air-raid alerts;

the holding of mass events;

the operation of municipal services;

and alerts about various threat levels.

All the new rules will come into effect at 00:00 on September 10.

Public transport operations

Given that Kyiv's curfew will be shortened, the operating hours of the capital's public transport will also be extended by one hour. This should allow Kyiv residents and city visitors to use the metro, buses, trolleybuses, and other municipal transport for longer before the curfew begins.

At the same time, the operating schedules of food-service establishments, entertainment venues, and shopping and entertainment centers will not be revised due to the change in the curfew. They will operate under the current rules.

Vitali Klitschko also recalled that, since September 3, by decision of the Kyiv Defense Council, transit heavy vehicles have been allowed to travel through the capital during curfew hours.

A separate decision was adopted regarding passengers arriving in Kyiv by rail at night. Since some trains arrive in the capital late and passengers may find themselves at the Central Railway Station during curfew hours, the city plans to organize four special bus routes to transport them.

Thus, visitors to the capital arriving in Kyiv late at night because of rail-service delays will be able to get from the station to other districts of the capital.

How the metro will operate during different threat levels

A separate set of decisions concerns the operation of open sections of the Kyiv Metro during air threats.

The service pattern will depend on the level of danger. During the yellow threat level, the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line, or the green line, will operate without restrictions. Train service will continue, including through the open section on the Southern Bridge. Passengers will be transported both from the left bank to the right bank and in the opposite direction. The "green line" will continue to operate as the only uninterrupted route between the two banks.

However, under the red threat level, the arrangement will be different. In that case, service on the "green line" will be possible only on separate sections: from "Syrets" station to "Vydubychi" station on the right bank and from "Slavutych" station to "Chervonyi Khutir" station on the left bank.

The metro will not transport passengers across the Southern Bridge during the red threat level.

The Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska, or "red," metro line will continue to operate according to the pattern used previously. During an air threat, passengers will be transported only along the underground section from "Akademmistechko" station to "Arsenalna". In this mode, passenger service on the above-ground section of the "red line" will be suspended.

At the same time, according to the mayor, surface public transport in the capital will continue to operate without restrictions. In addition, the city has already organized an additional bus route that partially duplicates the metro's "red line."

Buses are already operating regularly from "Palats Sportu" metro station via "Arsenalna" station to "Lisova" metro station. This route provides an alternative connection between the central part of the city and the left bank during periods when the above-ground section of the metro's "red line" does not carry passengers.

How traffic across bridges over the Dnipro will change

The Kyiv Defense Council also established a separate procedure for traffic across bridge crossings over the Dnipro during air-raid alerts.

The Southern Bridge will generally remain open to traffic during an air raid alert. At the same time, a technical closure of the bridge is planned for half an hour after an air raid alert is announced and for another half an hour after it is called off. In addition, the entrances to the Southern Bridge from Saperne-Slobidska Street and Mykhailo Boichuk Street will be closed directly during an air raid alert.

The other key bridge crossings over the Dnipro — the Darnytskyi Bridge, Paton Bridge, Metro Bridge and Northern Bridge — will operate without changes.

A separate regime has been provided for the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi bridge crossing. There, as on the Southern Bridge, a technical closure will be introduced for half an hour after an air raid alert is announced and for half an hour after it is called off.

In addition, traffic management at the bridge crossing will be changed and reversible traffic will be introduced.

Mass events restricted in Kyiv

Due to the deteriorating security situation in the capital, temporary restrictions on mass events are also being introduced. According to Klychko, all entertainment and physical education and sports events held in open areas will be banned in the city.

The restrictions will also apply to events in buildings and structures without shelters.

Notifications about different threat levels

Against the backdrop of introducing different transport operating regimes depending on the level of danger, the city is also changing its system for informing citizens.

Klychko said that notifications about different threat levels are already available in the city's mobile application "Kyiv Digital". There residents and visitors to the capital will receive information about the relevant danger level during an air raid alert, which, among other things, will determine the operation of the open sections of the metro.

Operation of businesses and municipal institutions

Business entities of various ownership types will be able to continue operating in accordance with government decisions and established security rules.

At the yellow danger level, municipal institutions will also continue providing Kyiv residents with essential services. In particular, Administrative Services Centers will operate, as will institutions providing social services.

Educational institutions and medical facilities in Kyiv will operate in accordance with the security protocols established earlier. These decisions did not introduce new separate rules for schools, kindergartens, hospitals or other medical facilities.

Klychko emphasized that the city authorities are already taking the necessary organizational measures so that the capital's new operating regime can begin on the designated date.

"All these changes are being introduced in Kyiv from 00:00 on September 10. The city is taking the necessary organizational measures to implement the decisions adopted," the capital's mayor said.

Context

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted changes that adapt the operation of the state, economy and infrastructure to Russia's new tactics of terror. In particular, air raid alert signals are being divided by danger level into yellow and red, while in Kyiv it is proposed to revise the hours of the curfew and metro operation.

We remind you

In Kyiv, the curfew will be shortened and transport operation will be extended from September 10