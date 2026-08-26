Vitaliy Bezgin

Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine

Vitaliy Yuriyovych Bezgin was born on April 18, 1990, in Yevpatoria (AR Crimea). He graduated with honors from the Faculty of International Economics and Management at Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University. Before entering politics, he worked in advertising, design, and communications: from 2012 to 2015, he was creative director of the Scu Kyiv advertising agency; later, he worked in political consulting and strategic communications. He was a member of the Democratic Alliance. In 2019, he was elected a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Servant of the People party (No. 77 on the list). In the Verkhovna Rada, he served on the Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development, and chaired the Subcommittee on Administrative and Territorial Organization. In 2026, he was elected deputy head of the Servant of the People party responsible for work with temporarily occupied territories, internally displaced persons, and the network of parliamentary factions. On July 16, 2026, he relinquished his parliamentary mandate and joined the Cabinet of Ministers, heading a reorganized ministry whose name, for the first time, included a reference to internally displaced persons.