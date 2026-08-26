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08:38 AM • 12425 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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Vitaliy Bezgin

Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine
Vitaliy Yuriyovych Bezgin was born on April 18, 1990, in Yevpatoria (AR Crimea). He graduated with honors from the Faculty of International Economics and Management at Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University. Before entering politics, he worked in advertising, design, and communications: from 2012 to 2015, he was creative director of the Scu Kyiv advertising agency; later, he worked in political consulting and strategic communications. He was a member of the Democratic Alliance. In 2019, he was elected a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Servant of the People party (No. 77 on the list). In the Verkhovna Rada, he served on the Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development, and chaired the Subcommittee on Administrative and Territorial Organization. In 2026, he was elected deputy head of the Servant of the People party responsible for work with temporarily occupied territories, internally displaced persons, and the network of parliamentary factions. On July 16, 2026, he relinquished his parliamentary mandate and joined the Cabinet of Ministers, heading a reorganized ministry whose name, for the first time, included a reference to internally displaced persons.
2016
Member of the bureau of the Kyiv organization of the Democratic Alliance
2019
Elected a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the ninth convocation from the Servant of the People party; chair of the Subcommittee on Administrative and Territorial Organization
2026
Deputy head of the Servant of the People party responsible for work with TOTs and IDPs
2026
Appointed Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine
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Regional youth leaders began a three-day visit to KyivVideo

As part of the program, they met with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi and took part in training on the development of local budgets.

Society • August 11, 04:16 PM • 6409 views