The 2027 draft budget allocates UAH 4.8 trillion for defense, nearly 44% of GDP — Koretskyi

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi stated that, in the 2027 Budget draft, UAH 4 trillion 885 billion is allocated to defense alone, which is nearly 44% of GDP, reports UNN.

Today, the Government approved and, within the timeframe established by law, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft State Budget for 2027. This is the budget of a country at war. Our key task is to ensure security and defense needs while preserving financial stability. UAH 4 trillion 885 billion is allocated to defense alone in this budget draft. This is nearly 44% of GDP - Koretskyi said.

According to him, partners additionally provide us with material and technical assistance. This includes missiles, weapons, equipment, shells, means of destruction, and more.

We expect this to amount to no less than UAH 1 trillion, which is even more than this year. However, I want to emphasize that the needs of the defense forces for 2027 are significantly higher. The cost of the war is increasing. We are working to finalize the precise calculations - Koretskyi added.

The prime minister stressed that "we clearly understand that Ukraine can cover only part of its expenditures with its own revenues. Therefore, responsible and coordinated work with partners is the foundation for replenishing the state budget and covering all necessary expenditures and needs. Military and social ones."

In addition, according to Koretskyi, UAH 328.5 billion is allocated for education in the draft Budget, and UAH 292.5 billion for healthcare. This is more than this year. Funding for social programs, support for veterans and internally displaced persons, and housing is increasing. Regions and communities are to receive more resources for recovery, development, and improving people's quality of life.

Another important priority is to help the economy withstand the conditions of the radical intensification of Russian attacks. We are allocating UAH 96 billion for business support programs—almost twice as much as this year. This includes affordable lending, grants, and support for defense innovations. We are also providing separate funding for insurance against war risks. The document is already in the Verkhovna Rada today. All ministers and I personally are ready for a productive dialogue with Parliament and count on the support of the members of parliament - the prime minister concluded.

The draft Budget for 2027 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada