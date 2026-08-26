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08:38 AM • 12154 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22655 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:05 AM • 18717 views
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Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27066 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22613 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18590 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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HQCJ (High Qualification Commission of Judges)

Judicial system body for the selection of judges
The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine is a body in the judicial system of Ukraine responsible for the selection and qualification evaluation of judges. It operates on a permanent basis. Members of the HQCJ are appointed by the High Council of Justice based on the results of an open competition. Judges and legal professionals may become members of the Commission. In total, the HQCJ consists of 16 members.
1994
The Parliament adopted a law on the creation of a system of qualification commissions of judges and the establishment of the HQCJ;
2001
The system of qualification commissions was changed, in particular, commissions of judges of the commercial court were added;
2010
A law on the judiciary was adopted, under which only the HQCJ remained in the system of qualification commissions;
2016
A law was adopted on the complete restart of the High Qualification Commission;
2019
Another law was adopted on the dissolution and restart of the HQCJ, but the formation of a new composition of the commission was blocked;
2021
The Verkhovna Rada approved a law on launching the work of the HQCJ;
2023
The HQCJ resumed its work
News by theme
Average salary in state bodies increased by 7 thousand over the year - Ministry of Finance

In June 2026, the average salary in state bodies of Ukraine amounted to 66. 84 thousand UAH, which is 7 thousand UAH more than last year. Judicial remuneration in higher courts ranged from 197.8 to 446.7 thousand UAH.

Society • August 3, 10:18 AM • 3652 views