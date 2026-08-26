HQCJ (High Qualification Commission of Judges)
Judicial system body for the selection of judges
The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine is a body in the judicial system of Ukraine responsible for the selection and qualification evaluation of judges. It operates on a permanent basis. Members of the HQCJ are appointed by the High Council of Justice based on the results of an open competition. Judges and legal professionals may become members of the Commission. In total, the HQCJ consists of 16 members.
1994
The Parliament adopted a law on the creation of a system of qualification commissions of judges and the establishment of the HQCJ;
2001
The system of qualification commissions was changed, in particular, commissions of judges of the commercial court were added;
2010
A law on the judiciary was adopted, under which only the HQCJ remained in the system of qualification commissions;
2016
A law was adopted on the complete restart of the High Qualification Commission;
2019
Another law was adopted on the dissolution and restart of the HQCJ, but the formation of a new composition of the commission was blocked;
2021
The Verkhovna Rada approved a law on launching the work of the HQCJ;
2023
The HQCJ resumed its work
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Average salary in state bodies increased by 7 thousand over the year - Ministry of Finance
In June 2026, the average salary in state bodies of Ukraine amounted to 66. 84 thousand UAH, which is 7 thousand UAH more than last year. Judicial remuneration in higher courts ranged from 197.8 to 446.7 thousand UAH.
Society • August 3, 10:18 AM • 3652 views