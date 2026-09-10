Negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and russia: Zelenskyy named the timeline for possible progress and the agenda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first results of diplomatic efforts to end the war could emerge by the end of September. According to him, Ukraine and the United States continue working to restore the negotiation process, reports UNN.

Zelenskyy noted that after the parliamentary elections in russia, scheduled to take place on September 18–20, conditions may be created for further progress on a trilateral negotiation format involving Ukraine, the United States, and the russian federation.

At the same time, the president emphasized that the Ukrainian and American sides remain in constant contact regarding the diplomatic track. According to him, Kyiv expects his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to take place in the second half of September.

What could be discussed in the new round of negotiations

Among the issues on which interim progress could be achieved, Zelenskyy mentioned energy and the export of Ukrainian grain. This concerns the possibility of agreements in specific areas that could help reduce the intensity of hostilities, even in the absence of a comprehensive peace agreement.

Zelenskyy revealed the pattern of the russians’ behavior during negotiations

Separately, the Ukrainian leader said that, in his opinion, russia regularly attempts to derail the diplomatic process by intensifying attacks against Ukraine.

"As soon as Ukraine engages in negotiations, russia usually intensifies its attacks," the president said, linking such actions by moscow to attempts to influence the negotiation process.

In particular, on the eve of and during the visit to Kyiv by American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, russian forces struck Ukrainian airfields. According to Zelenskyy, this affected how the American delegation arrived in Ukraine.

Context

On September 5, Witkoff and Kushner held talks with russian leader vladimir putin in moscow. The following day, they arrived in Kyiv and held talks with Zelenskyy. Representatives of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom joined separate consultations. One of the main issues in the negotiation process remains the territorial question. russia continues to insist on territorial concessions by Ukraine, while Kyiv states that transferring to russia territories it was unable to seize militarily is unacceptable.

At the same time, the United States is trying to achieve at least partial de-escalation, particularly in the areas of energy and food security. Ukraine is also insisting on the need for reliable security guarantees and the participation of European states in the subsequent negotiation process.

As of September 10, no final agreements on ending the war have been reached. The progress expected at the end of September concerns primarily individual issues on the negotiation agenda, rather than a finalized peace agreement.

Reminder

Earlier, the President of Ukraine stated that there would be no trilateral peace talks before the elections in the russian federation.