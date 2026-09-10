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Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to five, while the number of injured has increased to 67

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Russian UAVs destroyed part of central Pavlohrad, mainly damaging commercial facilities. Among the 67 people affected are 8 children.

Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to five, while the number of injured has increased to 67

As a result of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, the death toll has risen to 5, while the number of injured has reached 67. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to Hanzha, Russian UAVs destroyed shops, commercial pavilions and cars in Pavlohrad. Part of a street in the city centre has been virtually destroyed. 90% of the damaged facilities are commercial.

Unfortunately, 5 people were killed. There are currently  67 injured people in hospitals, including 8 children. Medical facilities have everything they need. The injured are receiving assistance and remain under doctors’ supervision 

- the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration said.

We would add

Emergency services are working in Pavlohrad. 

Law enforcement officers are documenting the damage and recording yet another Russian war crime. The police have set up a mobile station and are accepting reports of destroyed and damaged property.

The local authorities are inspecting the damaged facilities, organising assistance for residents and entrepreneurs, and providing the services working at the site with everything they need.

Rescuers are clearing up the aftermath of the attack and securing the area.

Everyone is working in a coordinated manner. The task is to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible and provide assistance to people. I am keeping the situation under control 

- Hanzha summed up.

Russia struck a shopping mall in downtown Pavlohrad when there were many people on the streets — Ministry of Internal Affairs10.09.26, 18:03 • 1758 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
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